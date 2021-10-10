Menu
Barbara Ann Walton
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
WALTON, Barbara Ann Alvis, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 70 years, Alfred, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Bryan Alvis and Hattie Freeman Alvis; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Ann, James William (Alice) and Stuart Bryan (Tricia) Walton; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurel Hill UMC Memorial Fund, 1919 New Market Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We pray your family finds comfort and peace, knowing she is in the arms of Jesus and may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Melanie and Nick Nibert
October 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss, prayers to family and friends!
Pat Moore Dudley
Friend
October 12, 2021
I will forever fondly miss my Aunt Barbara.
Rich Alvis
Family
October 11, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! She was a very special lady! We will miss her!
Debbie and Doyle Deaton
October 10, 2021
