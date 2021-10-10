WALTON, Barbara Ann Alvis, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 70 years, Alfred, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Bryan Alvis and Hattie Freeman Alvis; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Ann, James William (Alice) and Stuart Bryan (Tricia) Walton; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurel Hill UMC Memorial Fund, 1919 New Market Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.