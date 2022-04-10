WATSON, Barbara Booth, 87, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully April 5, 2022, with loving husband, Harry Lee Watson III, by her side.
Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Edward Lee Booth and Myrtle Woodlief Booth; and sister, Beverly Booth McBride. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harry Lee Watson III; children, Susan Watson Congrove (Brian), Harry Lee Watson IV (Lynne), William Booth Watson (Jane) and Robert Yancey Watson; grandchildren, Braxton Congrove, Brian Congrove, Barbara Landon Congrove, Harry Lee Watson V, Carter Watson, Alden Watson Kowal (Shane) and Booth Watson; and beloved pet, Tom Kitty.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., Barbara graduated from Thomas Jefferson "TJ" High School, Richmond, Va., in 1953 and attended the College of William and Mary where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and met her husband, Harry Lee Watson III. She later graduated from The Pan-American School in Richmond, Va.
Memberships and volunteer activities include St. Matthias Church, Tuckahoe Woman's Club, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Chapter of Nathaniel Bacon), Southside Day Nursery, Valentine Museum, Briarwood Garden Club and Briarwood Bridge Group. She loved having friendly bets with her grandchildren over college sports, especially when it involved her beloved William and Mary.
An avid artist, Barbara won awards for her paintings, which mostly featured her grandchildren and landscapes of the river and beach. Much of her time was spent with "Big Harry" at their river house in Kilmarnock, Va. where she enjoyed fishing and boating with the Spiveys. She also enjoyed gardening, entertaining and when the grandchildren were very young - hosting the annual "manners school."
She loved traveling the world with her husband and many good friends, especially her trips to France.
The Watson-Roberts Beach Trip was an annual favorite, where she enjoyed walks on the beach, shelling and watching the sunsets with a glass of wine. A tradition that began in 1959 with good friends Bill and Pat Roberts has evolved into one large extended family.
Barbara loved cats; strays seemed to find their way into her heart and front door.
She was thoughtful, kind and fiercely loyal to all she loved. She would always find the perfect card or book to give for no reason. We were all blessed to have her in our life. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry Street.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northern Neck Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 361, Irvington, Va. 22480, [email protected]
, or VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23298-0214, (804)-828-1450.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.