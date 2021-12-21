WELLS, Barbara Silvey, 96, of Chester, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin L. Silvey and Ola Fers Silvey; best friend and father of their children, James C. Wells; son, Larry C. Wells; her only sibling, Audrey S. Rhoades; and beloved sons-in-law, Francis "Moe" Taylor and Nat Hios. She is survived by her son, Vincent Wells and wife, Sabrina; daughters, Sharon Taylor, Pam Havens and Debbie Hios; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Barbara retired after more than 26 years of service from Allied Signal/Honeywell Chesterfield Plant. Barbara was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her loving family. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Barbara to the Massey Cancer Center. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.