Barbara Cottrell Wells
WELLS, Barbara Cottrell, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene Wells; three children, Valarie Shore (Bobby), Michael Wells (Amy) and Robert Wells (Kim); three grandchildren, Amber, Ashley and Steven; three siblings, Teresa Ellyson, Lawrence "Benny" Cottrell and Deborah Seay; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara retired after over 35 years of service with the State, the last 15 of which she served as a procurement officer with VDOT. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Pkwy., Suite 200, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Mar
11
Interment
Hanover Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I'm very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with y'all.
Mary Jane Oliver (Wells)
March 25, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of Barbara. May you find peace in your memories.
Kathryn M French
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Barbara. We had a lot of good times when you all came over or we met at Grace Puckett Sympathy and love to the family
Sue Hart
March 7, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of Barbara Wells. Love last forever
Barbara J Elkins
March 7, 2021
