WHEELHOUSE, Barbara Ann, 79, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in York County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Monroe and Louise Shell Garrett; and was also preceded in death by a son, James Monroe Wheelhouse; a sister, Mary Lee Garrett; and one grandson, Dana Rowsey. Barbara had a love for her Lord and was a charter member of Swift Creek Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and parish nurse. Most recently, she was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Va. She was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter # 155, where she held office of Registrar and Military Service Recorder. Mrs. Wheelhouse was an avid gardener, amazing cook and had a passion for genealogy. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Stuart M. Wheelhouse Jr.; three children, Tricia W. Rowsey, Deborah Markert and husband, Wallace and Stuart M. Wheelhouse III and wife, Mary Beth; six grandchildren, Christopher Rowsey and wife, Lea, Jeffery Rowsey, Jeremy Lee, Niki Pontious and husband, Adam, Sarah Pierce and husband, Justin and Alex Wheelhouse and fiancee', Brittany; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashton, Matthew, Kierston, Aiden, Layla, Christian, Brilee, Lorelai, Royce and Savannah; four siblings, Phyllis French (Pete), Larry Garrett (Liz), Gloria Longest (John) and Steve Garrett; an uncle, Bookie Shell; her beloved cat, Ears; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Western Heights Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jonathan Dundalow officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Francis Medical Center for the love and care shown towards Mrs. Wheelhouse. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 24416 Cox Rd., N. Dinwiddie, Va. 23803, in memory of Barbara Wheelhouse. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.