WILLIAMS, Barbara Drexel, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Frances Williams; and her husband, Robert C. Williams. She is survived by her son, Robert C. Williams III; her second daughter, Donnie Walker (Fred); and her beloved dog, Kip. She is also survived by her cousin, Patricia Slone; her nieces, Elizabeth DeHaan and Dr. Patricia Janovitz (Evan); her great-nieces, Hillary Hawes (Stephen J.), Caroline Kotlove (Matthew), Frances Caudill (Jacob), Charlotte Hawes, Margaret Kotlove, Audrey Janovitz, Corinne Janovitz, Adrienne Janovitz, Juliet Janovitz, Clara Janovitz and Olivia Williams. She is also survived by her nephews, John Williams (Karen) and Rich Williams (Monica); her great-nephews, Nathan Janovitz (Stacie), Dr. Tyler Janovitz (Amy), Oliver Janovitz (Vidushi), James Hawes, Seth Janovitz, Grant Janovitz, Jackson Caudill and Evan Williams. Barbara was a co-founder of the Theatre Virginia Dress Circle and a member of the Tuckahoe Women's Club and her Bridge Club of more than 50 years. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Robert, Lisa and Brandon for their years of love and support and a special thank you to Donna and Cindi. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Woody Funeral Home–Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Goochland County Fire and Rescue Squad, Station 5, P.O. Box 247, Goochland, Va. 23063.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.