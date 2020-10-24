CANNADY, Barbie Booker, Our dear sweet Barbie left us peacefully September 25, 2020. Born September 9, 1958, to the late Dr. Daniel Coleman and Rita Booker. Barbie graduated from Atlantic Christian College (Barton) and was employed for 30-plus years with a commercial insurance company. Barbie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gary; brother, Dr. Dan (Linda); sisters, Nancy (Mike), Margret (Larry), Fran (Jim) Libby (Joe), Becky (Frank). She was predeceased by her brother, Charlie (Sandy). Barbie was blessed with many friends, nieces and nephews. She sparkled at any occasion with a twinkle in her eyes, vibrant laugh and wild sense of humor. She was generous to all she knew and a master cook. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.