COLEMAN, Barry Willard, 70, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was the son of the late Willard Newton Coleman and Elizabeth Hawks Coleman of Warfield, Virginia. Barry was also preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Allye Sturt Coleman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Meade Coleman Wall and husband, Joseph L. Wall, of Vinton; one sister, Nancy Coleman Neal and husband, Russell C. Neal, of Dinwiddie; one brother, Randall Edward Coleman of Warfield; and two sisters-in-law, Peggy B. Sturt of Essex (wife of the late Samuel G. "Guy" Sturt III) and Betty M. Rapp and husband, George, of Dinwiddie. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Barry was a man who never met a stranger. True to his nature as a boy who grew up in small-town Virginia, he could strike up a conversation with anyone and loved to have a good time with friends and family. Barry's youth was spent playing outside and "getting his knees dirty," as boys of his generation were apt to do. His family still laughs about the time he and his cousins managed to trap a skunk in the yard at home.
Barry was a graduate of Louisburg College and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI). He met a young waitress named Allye at the Nottoway Restaurant in McKenney, Virginia. Fortunately for him the interest was mutual and they would eventually go on to spend 42 years together. After college, he started his career in real estate and auctioneering with Roanoke Land & Auction Company. During this journey, they would raise a daughter, Jessica Meade, who became Barry's frequent accomplice in mischievous endeavors around the home. When she was feeling under the weather, her dad would always be there to whip up a vanilla and 7-Up float for her.
Later in his career, you could find him walking timber with Big Island Log & Lumber, a passion which led him to help establish a local real estate company, Hardwood Realty. Outside of work, Barry enjoyed the Hokies, especially watching the Virginia Tech football team. While his daughter, Jessica Meade, remained a devoted Virginia Cavalier supporter, Barry usually had the last laugh at the end of the annual meeting on the football field. While Barry finished his career with Medeco Security Locks in Salem, he never lost his passion for the outdoors, which included mowing grass, fishing, hunting, or simply watching wildlife in his yard.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park in LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church, 8997 Dickerson Mill Road, Moneta, Virginia 24121.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Virginia, (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be shared with the family at oakeys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2021.