Basil H. "Buddy" Evans Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
EVANS, Basil "Buddy" H., Jr., 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord, after passing away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Catherine P. Evans; his parents, Basil H. Evans Sr. and Dorothy W. Evans; and his brother, Ronald V. Evans. Buddy is survived by his sister, Linda E. Markel; his son, Brian Keith Evans; daughter, Kimberly E. Hall (Rodney); three granddaughters, Heather Card (Ryan), Brittany N. Evans (Joseph Luker) and Samantha P. Hall (Andrew Kasiski); two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Finley Card; sister-in-law, Connie M. Pace; very dear friend, Karol Crane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Buddy was a retired Lt. Colonel from the Air National Guard and a well-respected man in the community. He had a huge heart and a smile that lit up the room. Buddy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Buddy´s dad and always respected the entire family, may God open his arms and receive Buddy into his heavenly home. I´m out of town and cannot visit.
Steven Wright
Friend
September 20, 2021
Also sad to hear about Buddy's passing. What a celebration of life this will be.
Krag-Stevens Cash
Other
September 20, 2021
Kasiski family
September 19, 2021
I remember meeting Buddy when I joined the Va Air Guard. He was working in accounting and finance and he was always smiling and help you and a problem and would get it solved. He loved to have fun when the unit would go on summer camps and other trips the unit would go on. He was a great softball coach when the unit had a team and I think they won a few tournaments against other Air Guard teams across the country. Buddy was a true gentleman and a great friend. R.I.P. Buddy
Dennis Wilson MSgt. Retired ( USAF )
Work
September 18, 2021
Buddy and I worked together at Groome Transportation for over 20 years, played more rounds of golf I can remember...what a wonderful friend...I will miss you.
Randy Martin
Friend
September 18, 2021
I knew and worked with Buddy when I was a member of the VANG. He was a great guy and one of few from those times that I remember well. So sorry for your loss.
Ed Stover
Other
September 17, 2021
