EVANS, Basil "Buddy" H., Jr., 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord, after passing away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Catherine P. Evans; his parents, Basil H. Evans Sr. and Dorothy W. Evans; and his brother, Ronald V. Evans. Buddy is survived by his sister, Linda E. Markel; his son, Brian Keith Evans; daughter, Kimberly E. Hall (Rodney); three granddaughters, Heather Card (Ryan), Brittany N. Evans (Joseph Luker) and Samantha P. Hall (Andrew Kasiski); two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Finley Card; sister-in-law, Connie M. Pace; very dear friend, Karol Crane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Buddy was a retired Lt. Colonel from the Air National Guard and a well-respected man in the community. He had a huge heart and a smile that lit up the room. Buddy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.