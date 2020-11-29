SURGENT, Basil, passed on to the big meeting in the sky. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on December 28, 1929, and died on November 24, 2020, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 90. He had been living at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. Basil graduated from Randolph-Macon College located in Ashland, Va. in 1956 with a major in psychology. He was President of the Commons Club, Captain of the swim team, President of the Randolph Macon Players drama club and an active member of the Judicial Counsel. His first job after college was as a salesman with International Minerals and Chemicals Company, where he won numerous awards for his distinguished work. He then moved on to the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. After a storied career there, he utilized his vast experience as a manager and consultant to found his own business, Management and Motivational Consulting. Basil was a warm, friendly extrovert who wrapped people in his loving acceptance and never forgot their names. He became a "Friend of Bill's" in 1973 and will be sorely missed by the thousands of people whose lives he helped transform through love. When asked about him they often responded, "He saved my life!" He was the founding member of "Not Saints" group in 1986. It continues to meet weekly and has helped change the lives of many people. Basil is survived by his wife, Hesta; his son, "Baz"; his sister, Barbara Surgent; and his nephew, Paul Rusin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, in Hollywood Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to Richmond Intergroup, 5310 Markel Road, Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.