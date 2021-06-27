BAUMANN, Beatrice Sloan, passed away June 22, 2021. Beatrice was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Va. and received a B.A. from Madison College. She returned to her alma mater, Mount Vernon, to teach social studies and English. She married Robert Baumann and they raised their daughters in Alexandria. Beatrice volunteered at Washington Mill Elementary School for many years, helping students with reading and children's literature. After moving to Richmond, she enjoyed getting to know new friends in the Newcomer's Club of Greater Richmond. She was an avid reader and she also loved dancing, shopping, gardening, attending her grandchildren's sports activities, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and spending time with her family, friends and her Shih Tzu, Mikey. She is survived by her daughters, Dianna B. Barron and son-in-law, Jim, Susan B. Johnson and son-in-law, Jay; her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth (and husband, Bryce), Christy, Jay Jr., Jenny (and husband, Sean); and her grandchildren, Lincoln, Hyatt and Lily. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support. A private memorial service will be held to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to loveoflearningrva.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.