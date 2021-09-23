Menu
Beatrice R. Winston
WINSTON, Mrs. Beatrice R., age 87, of Richmond, departed this life September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Winston; and two sons, Lionel Winston and Darren Winston. She is survived by four sons, Elijah T., Donald R. (Rochelle), Ronald D. (Teresa) and Gregory (Denetris) Winston; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carrie Belle Lindsey and Faye Mucha (Walter); a host of nieces, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 12 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
