Abbot Benedict was the personification of St. Benedict's Church. I missed him when he moved to the Abbey in Goochland. Ever since he officiated at our marriage in 1967, I always sensed a feeling of his pastoral love at Mass or in conversations seeking guidance for my family. I'm sorry that we are unable to have an in-person funeral mass, but there would probably not be enough room.

John Whitfield March 24, 2021