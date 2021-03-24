MCDERMOTT, The Right Rev. Benedict O.S.B., a monk of Mary Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Va., a former Abbot of the monastery and former Principal of Benedictine College Preparatory, passed peacefully to God during the early morning of March 19, 2021, at the age of 87. Abbot Benedict displayed unshakeable faith, character and dedicated himself to the betterment of his fellow man. He was a Benedictine monk and priest for nearly six decades and served as Abbot for 13 years.
Christened Raymond "Ray" Paul McDermott, he was born to Alvina and John McDermott on October 11, 1933. He was the ninth of 13 children in the McDermott family. Ray was raised in Belford, N.J., then a fishing village in Monmouth County; young Raymond could look across Sandy Hook Bay to see the boroughs of Staten Island, Manhattan and Brooklyn.
He attended St. Ann's Grammar School, Keansburg, N.J., and Red Bank Catholic High School. Inspired to become a priest, he applied to enter the seminary for the Diocese of Trenton. However, there was no space available at the time, so Ray's parish priest at St. Mary's (New Monmouth) helped direct him toward Belmont Abbey, where he was accepted into the high school. Soon, he was on his way to his new home in North Carolina.
As soon as he was able, Ray joined the monks of Belmont Abbey and was given the name of Benedict. He made his first profession on July 2, 1955. "It was," he said, "the greatest day of my life."
Father McDermott was ordained on June 11, 1961. The following year, he was assigned to St. Benedict's Priory and to the faculty of Benedictine High School in Richmond. A learned man, he initially taught French, government, theology and geography to the Cadets. Eventually, he was able to narrow his focus to French, which he taught in lively fashion. Concurrently, he assumed parish duties at St. Benedict's Parish (serving as Pastor in the early 1970s). His final year in the classroom was 1971. Father McDermott also served as Parochial Vicar at St. Michael's Parish, in Gastonia, N.C.
Benedict was elected as the first Abbot of Mary Mother of the Church Abbey, when it became an independent Abbey in 1989. He served in that role with distinction, overseeing the purchase of 50 acres in Goochland County and the move of the monastery to that site. He was re-elected Abbot by his fellow monks in 1999; however, health-related issues forced Abbot Benedict to resign his position in 2002. "I preached the homily at Abbot Benedict's blessing on September 8, 1989, and only with sadness accepted his resignation," said Abbot Timothy Kelly, Abbot President of the American-Cassinese Congregation of the Order of Saint Benedict at the time.
In the monastery, he also served as novice master, teaching various formation classes to the new monks for several years. In his later years, Abbot Benedict served as the unofficial greeter to visitors of Benedictine College Preparatory. Seated in a leather chair in the main foyer, he was quick to say hello, along with a pun or a one-liner. He took pride in doing simple chores in the monastery, such as doing laundry and meticulously making beds in the Abbey's retreat center and doing dishes daily after the community meals.
Above all else, Abbot Benedict wished to serve God and was faithful to his calling to the end. He loved being a priest; even when his physical health was declining, he made sure he celebrated Mass privately whenever he was unable to make it to the community Mass. He was a kindly, faith-filled man who dedicated his life to the service of his fellow man. He loved his monastic community and always had a big vision for the monastery and its school. He will be greatly missed by his confreres, family, friends and former students.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Alvina Johnston, Rita Gallagher, Ruth, Bernice; and brothers, John, Francis, Robert. Surviving him are his sisters, Lois Persson (Alexandria, Va.); Sister Kathryn McDermott, S.C. (Riverdale, N.Y.), Sister Ann McDermott, OSF (Lewiston, N.Y.); and brothers, Joseph McDermott (Reedville, Va.), Donald McDermott (Little Silver, N.J.); and 31 nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the Little Sisters of the Poor and the staff at St. Joseph's Home for their dedication and spirit-filled and loving care of Abbot Benedict over these last years.
Abbot Benedict's body will be received at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey with Vespers to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Abbey Church, with burial to follow in the Monastic Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 attendance limitations, the Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be found at Abbot Benedict's memorial on blileys.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Monastery Fund for Mary Mother of the Church Abbey at 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.