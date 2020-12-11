BENFORD, Benjamin Durelle "Humpy", Sr., 59, of Charles City, departed this life November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hydelia Cotman; and sister, Leatrice Dance. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Benford; children, Candice Carter (Christopher), Saisha Benford and Benjamin Benford Jr.; four grandchildren, Tayvone Moore, Marquis Benford, Chrileeya and CiNiya Carter; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.