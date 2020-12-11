Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin Durelle "Humpy" Benford Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
BENFORD, Benjamin Durelle "Humpy", Sr., 59, of Charles City, departed this life November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hydelia Cotman; and sister, Leatrice Dance. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Benford; children, Candice Carter (Christopher), Saisha Benford and Benjamin Benford Jr.; four grandchildren, Tayvone Moore, Marquis Benford, Chrileeya and CiNiya Carter; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 3:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
I will always share Memories of Us in high school God bless you and your family rest in peace class of 1980
Norma Keeton Waller
January 6, 2021
I'm still lost Uncle Humpy. Chase and I are going to truly miss you. You will be forever in my heart. By the way our Giants lost today. We love you.
Lakhesia Jones
December 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened for your loss Saisha. Sending you and your family prayers.
Brittany and James Lee
December 13, 2020
Everytime I saw him, there was a laugh shared. Peaceful Journey to you Humpy Peace and Blessings to your family
Isaiah 'Zeek' Davis
December 13, 2020
To my family I am praying for each and everyone of us its been hard and we has been through alots this year. I am going to miss my cousin Humpy the calls and the text that he use to do. I Love you humpy RIP gone but never forgotten , What a wonderful person gone to be with the lord , Aunt Hydelia Tiny , Sis and my mom is waiting for you with open arm .
Senorita cotman
December 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Benford family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
GaElla C Matthews
December 13, 2020
Sending my condolences to my sister in-law Cindy and the kids.
Lawanda Robinson
December 12, 2020
My prayers to you and your family Saisha.
Jayme Permint
December 12, 2020
My prayers go out to the family
Larius Blount
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Charlotte johnson
December 11, 2020
I am going to miss you so much, whenever I need him he will always show up and show out . I remember that sunday I loss my mom my cuz Humpy was right there I call and he said to me dont cry baby I am own my way my lord I really going to miss Humpy so much tear flowing.
Senorita cotman
December 11, 2020
My condolences to Humpy´s family and friends.
Teresa Crewe
December 11, 2020
I am so saddened to learn of Ben's passing. Ben and I worked together at Owens & Minor for many years. He was truly one of my "favorites" on the warehouse team - a loyal, dedicated and trustworthy teammate. BUt, more than that, he was an honest, caring and gentle soul that I am blessed to have known. Thoughts and prayers to you all as you adjust to life without him.
Wells
December 11, 2020
My condolences,Our Kmart days!! Will keep your family in prayer.
Peggy Allen
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Humpy sending my prayers and condolences to his family
Michelle Crewe
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results