To my family I am praying for each and everyone of us its been hard and we has been through alots this year. I am going to miss my cousin Humpy the calls and the text that he use to do. I Love you humpy RIP gone but never forgotten , What a wonderful person gone to be with the lord , Aunt Hydelia Tiny , Sis and my mom is waiting for you with open arm .

Senorita cotman December 13, 2020