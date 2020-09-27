JETER, Benjamin Burruss, "Jack," 84, passed September 21, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Jeter, Betty Pruden and Patricia Loving; his two granddaughters, Emily Loving and Kristine Loving; and his great-granddaughter, Kameron Loving. The viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green from 6 to 8 p.m. Private family funeral will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Wildlife Federation in memoriam. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
