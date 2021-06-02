Menu
Benjamin Franklin Cole
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
COLE, Benjamin Franklin, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life May 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Cole; and two daughters, Barbara Simms and Betty T. Allen. He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Gault-Coles, Annette S. Terry, Rev. Mary Richardson (Waverly) and Rev. Diane Cotman; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Cole; three brothers, George Cole Jr. (Shirley), Alexander Cole Sr. (Louise) and Allen Cole Sr. (Marilyn); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law, Lillian White and Louise and Cecelia Cole; three brothers-in-law, Rev. Charles White, Matt White and William Gault; and other relatives and friends, among them three goddaughters, Tiffany Cole (Shavis) and Olivia and Bailey Cole. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Coles can be viewed Thursday, from 10 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Michael Moore officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
God bless and keep the family, friends, and loved ones in His comforting care.
E. E. Smith Alumni Class of 1965
School
June 3, 2021
My thoughts are prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Cole. May you hold your own memories of him close to your heart forever. May they help you smile when you remember those special moments you shared together.
Darin Colassaco
June 3, 2021
Darin Colassaco
June 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 2, 2021
