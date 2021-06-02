COLE, Benjamin Franklin, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life May 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Cole; and two daughters, Barbara Simms and Betty T. Allen. He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Gault-Coles, Annette S. Terry, Rev. Mary Richardson (Waverly) and Rev. Diane Cotman; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Cole; three brothers, George Cole Jr. (Shirley), Alexander Cole Sr. (Louise) and Allen Cole Sr. (Marilyn); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law, Lillian White and Louise and Cecelia Cole; three brothers-in-law, Rev. Charles White, Matt White and William Gault; and other relatives and friends, among them three goddaughters, Tiffany Cole (Shavis) and Olivia and Bailey Cole. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Coles can be viewed Thursday, from 10 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Michael Moore officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Friday.