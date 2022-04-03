COVINGTON, Benjamin Welford, age 97, died on April 1, 2022. He was predeceased by his son, Richard B. Covington. Ben is survived by his wife of 75 years, Virginia P. Covington; his children, Steve (Elaine) Covington of Yorktown, Va., Glenn (Judy) Covington of Hayes, Va., Lee Ann Covington (Antonio Laso) of Alexandria, Va.; and his daughter-in-law, Laurie T. Covington of Gainesville, Va. ; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Remembrances may be made to The Endowment Fund of Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.