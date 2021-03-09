GLASS, Mr. Benjamin Weaver, Jr., born in Uniontown, Ala., December 31, 1930, as the only child of Mary Sutherland (Williams) Glass and Benjamin Weaver Glass.Ben lived in Uniontown until the age of 10, then moved to Corinth, Miss. In 1942, the family moved to Richmond, Va. Ben graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949.While attending Hampden-Sydney College in 1950, he was called to active duty in the Naval Reserve for two years during the Korean conflict.After serving on active duty, he entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1957.Ben met the love of his life in 1954, Mary Patricia Curley, in Richmond. The two married in September 1956 and moved to Arlington, Va. for Ben's career. In 1957 they settled down in Annandale for the next 60-plus years. There he worked for Melpar, Inc., Scope Inc. and E-Systems Inc., which eventually became Raytheon. He retired in 1991.Pat (Mema) preceded his death in February 2019. Ben is survived by his son, Benjamin Weaver Glass III (Sandi); daughter, Terry Patterson; daughter, Kathy Albrecht (Dennis); son, Thomas (Laurie); son, Daniel (Laura); daughter, Patty Glass; daughter, Eileen Patterson (Andrew); 27 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Ben was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (Pop Pop) to his very large family. He was a lifelong engineer, carpenter, woodworker, gardener, electrician, mechanic, soccer coach and all around handy-man. He never lacked for something to do. He immersed himself in WWII history as well as family genealogy. He loved to share stories of life growing up in Richmond, running up and down Monument Avenue, visiting the alligators at the Jefferson Hotel and playing football for TJ. He was a proud veteran and loved his Hokie football. He had many interests and remained full of ideas until his final days. Ben will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and friends he made along the way. His was a life well-lived.A small family service is planned for Wednesday, March 10, at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his honor to Capital Care Health.