Benjamin Franklin Holladay Sr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
HOLLADAY, Benjamin Franklin, Sr., 82, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Milford, Virginia, on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born October 14, 1938 in Thornburg to Farley Young Holladay and Emma Lucille Holladay.

Benjamin "Benny" grew up in Spotsylvania on a farm and raised his family there. He owned and operated Holladay Construction Company in Spotsylvania for 43 years. He never truly retired and still came to work almost every day even up to the week before his passing. Growing up Benny worked on the farm and developed a love for working on equipment and machines. Nothing pleased him more than operating heavy equipment. He developed the Holladay Cable Plow, which was sold internationally, and is still in use today. He worked as a mechanic for the Chevrolet car dealership in Fredericksburg before starting the construction business. Benny enjoyed driving for hours on end across country and took his grandchildren on many road trips, which they lovingly call the drive by vacation.

Benny is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ida Ruth Holladay; sons, Benjamin F. Holladay Jr. (Debbie), Gary Y. Holladay (Pam), Robert W. Holladay (Ellen) and William G. Holladay (Susan); daughter, Catherine P. Eggers (Tim); nine grandchildren, Jennifer Litchfield, Jessica Stambaugh, Jared Holladay, Jillian Catlett, Hunter Jones, Katelyn Sheets, Tyler Holladay, Amber Holladay and Garrett Holladay; brother, Farley Holladay (Margaret Ann); sister, Frances Pulliam; eight great-grandchildren, Whitney, Ashley, Lydia, Benjamin Foster, Oliver, Emma, Nora and Benjamin Rumsey.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, William Taverner Holladay, Thomas Holladay, David Holladay and John Holladay.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral is by invitation only, being held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11, at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A private graveside service to follow. You can view the livestream service online at the funeral home website.

Pallbearers will be Jared Holladay, Tyler Holladay, Patrick Stambaugh, Lane Catlett, Tim Sheets and Abe Babik.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Covenant Funeral Home
Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth ,I am so sorry To hear about the passing the Benny. My Thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of the family , If you need anything don't hesitate to ask ,we're still family .
Rowena
December 22, 2020
I'm sad to hear of "Big Ben's" passing as my late husband Jim used to call him. I remember them having trips to FL, TX and Las Vegas together that were business related. My heart goes out to Ruth and the whole Holladay family. He will be missed by more than his family.
Mary Heck
December 10, 2020
My Prayers go out to the entire family, and I'm sincerely sorry for your loss.
Paul & David Akers
December 10, 2020
Paul D Akers Jr
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
David and Cindy Breeden
December 10, 2020
To the Holliday family, Kevin and I are truly saddened to hear of "Big Bens" passing. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kevin and Barb Minter
December 9, 2020
Thankful to have known Benny and his family His life speaks of satisfaction and peace
Beth Sams
December 9, 2020
Farley, Margaret Anne and the Holladay Family Deeply saddened to hear of your loss; my heartfelt condolence to you and your family. Keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time. May the treasured memories bring you comfort and peace.
Janet Mills Collier
December 9, 2020
Sending our love and sympathy to family and friend
Billy and Beverley Hockaday
December 9, 2020
