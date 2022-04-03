Menu
Benjamin O. Lockley
LOCKLEY, Benjamin O., age 44, of Richmond, departed this life March 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lashawn Lockley; one daughter, Toni Phelps; two sons, Benjamin O. Lockley Jr. and Julian Phelps; one granddaughter, Xa'Nai Lockley; mother, Berlinda Jeffers; two sisters, Shannon Hargrove and Bianca Lockley-Green (Michael); two brothers, Clinton (Arika) and Chad Phillips; one aunt, one uncle, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Brenda Woodson; one sister-in-law, Brandy Miles (Andrew); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 3, 2022
