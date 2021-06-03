Menu
Benjamin Charles Morelle
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
MORELLE, Benjamin Charles, "My Guy," 13, of Powhatan, passed away June 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, David John Morelle; and sister, Mackenzie Taylor Morelle. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Morelle; brother, Zachary Morelle; grandparents, Roxanne and Michael "Paw" Wentworth, Michael and Linda Shinn; great-grandparents, Robert and Karen Wentworth; Grandpa Phillips; Aunt Dana and Uncle John Cosgrove; Uncle Sam; special cousins, Jackson and Anthony; and many other aunts and uncles and cousins, including aunt, Sara Shinn and uncle, Michael Shinn. A visitation will be held Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Powhatan, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Wentworth family during this time.
Brandon & Holly Tole
June 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Sheri Jordan Wilburn
June 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Regena and Joe Royal
June 3, 2021
