MORELLE, Benjamin Charles, "My Guy," 13, of Powhatan, passed away June 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, David John Morelle; and sister, Mackenzie Taylor Morelle. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Morelle; brother, Zachary Morelle; grandparents, Roxanne and Michael "Paw" Wentworth, Michael and Linda Shinn; great-grandparents, Robert and Karen Wentworth; Grandpa Phillips; Aunt Dana and Uncle John Cosgrove; Uncle Sam; special cousins, Jackson and Anthony; and many other aunts and uncles and cousins, including aunt, Sara Shinn and uncle, Michael Shinn. A visitation will be held Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.