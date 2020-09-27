PUCHOVICH, Benjamin "Ben", (38). Ben was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on September 22, 1981; he went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edelbert "Dusty" and Shirley Irish and Jordan and June Puchovich. He is survived by his parents, George and Pamela Puchovich; and his two brothers, George Puchovich Jr. (Kim),and Mark Puchovich (Denise). Also surviving are his uncles, Bert Irish (Sharon), Ted Puchovich (Sharon); and aunts, Jacky Lester (Mitch), Kathy Vogley (Mike), Diana Cruise and Patty Sulzer; and many cousins and friends. Ben graduated from Atlee High School and held a property casualty insurance license. He worked for many years at Kings Dominion, was manager of the family owned UPS Store and was an insurance agent for his father. He was an avid sports fan. He loved sports of all kinds and religiously followed his favorites, the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, New York Rangers and all UVA sports. He had a special interest in the amusement park industry, collecting memorabilia and following trends in the industry. His life will be memorialized at his favorite vacation spot, Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Sandusky, Ohio, in the spring of 2021. Donations in his memory can be made to: Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation: www.Bsvaf.org
Bons Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave. 2nd Fl., Richmond, Va. 23230.
