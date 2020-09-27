Menu
Benjamin "Ben" Puchovich
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
PUCHOVICH, Benjamin "Ben", (38). Ben was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on September 22, 1981; he went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edelbert "Dusty" and Shirley Irish and Jordan and June Puchovich. He is survived by his parents, George and Pamela Puchovich; and his two brothers, George Puchovich Jr. (Kim),and Mark Puchovich (Denise). Also surviving are his uncles, Bert Irish (Sharon), Ted Puchovich (Sharon); and aunts, Jacky Lester (Mitch), Kathy Vogley (Mike), Diana Cruise and Patty Sulzer; and many cousins and friends. Ben graduated from Atlee High School and held a property casualty insurance license. He worked for many years at Kings Dominion, was manager of the family owned UPS Store and was an insurance agent for his father. He was an avid sports fan. He loved sports of all kinds and religiously followed his favorites, the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, New York Rangers and all UVA sports. He had a special interest in the amusement park industry, collecting memorabilia and following trends in the industry. His life will be memorialized at his favorite vacation spot, Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Sandusky, Ohio, in the spring of 2021. Donations in his memory can be made to: Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation: www.Bsvaf.org, Bons Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave. 2nd Fl., Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
This really breaks my heart to hear of Ben's passing. I'll never forget the joy and laughter you would bring to everyone whenever you were around. We had some amazing trips together...my deepest condolences go out to your family.
Rob Ewing
Friend
September 25, 2020
Ben you were one of my best friends and I am truly going to miss having you here on this earth. From hockey games to just hanging out and chatting....those were some of the best times of my life. You were one of a kind and I am glad to have known you. You will forever live on through the memories and in the hearts of those that loved you. I just want to say that I love you man and George and Pam if you ever need anything please dont hesitate to contact me!!
Shawn Plyler
September 23, 2020
Kevin Hutchings
September 22, 2020
This really hurts, and I want to extend my deepest condolences to all of Ben's family and many friends. The passion that Ben had for all of his hobbies, interests, and loved ones was incredibly inspiring to everyone around him, and I'm proud to have been able to share some amazing trips, experiences, and stories with him for more than 20 years. It's hard to put into words right now, but may he be at peace and know he will always be remembered.
Chris Ewing
September 22, 2020
No words to express our deepest condolences to your family. Ben was a part of the coaster family and will be greatly missed. What a great man you raised!
Katie
Friend
September 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Ben's passing. I met Ben a few years ago after moving to VA, and he was the most welcoming person I've ever met. We also connected on our support of the Cavs, and our love of Cedar Fair. It seems unreal that this could be true; he will be dearly missed. My deepest condolences go out to his family. All the best.
Kevin Hutchings
September 22, 2020
September 22, 2020
May God give his soul eternal peace and a safe resting place with him. Our prayers for God’s comfort are with you and your family right now.
Chris and Carmella
September 22, 2020
I’m so very sorry and sad to hear about Ben’s passing. He was such a super nice guy and will be missed. I enjoyed hanging out with him at the River Dog’s hockey games. May he Rest In Peace. My sincere condolences to his family and other friends.
Shelly Haggerty
Friend
September 22, 2020
Hard to believe this is true. What an amazing young man! He had a positive impact on every person he met. He’s the guy you meet once and never forget. Too many times we’d meet in passing and say “man, we need to get together soon and talk” yet we never did again. I’ll always regret that. Ben, ride that collosalcoaster in the sky! Rest In Peace my friend. You’ll truly be missed.
Fred
Friend
September 22, 2020
Ben was a very good guy, lots of knowledge of the amusement park industry and sports. I knew him though Kings Dominion and hockey. Rest well my friend...
Danny
Friend
September 22, 2020
