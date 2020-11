RITT, Mr. Bennie Lee, passed away on November 20, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Va., at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Constance Sprouse Ritt; and nephew, Robert Anthony Sprouse. There will be no services. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2020.