GRAY, Mr. Benny W., Sr., passed away on October 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou; two children, Belinda and Benny Jr.; his stepson, Johnny. He was preceded by his sister, Ruby; a sister, Jessie; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Benny's favorite thing to do was ride his Harley. Mr. Gray's service will be held at Falling Creek Baptist Church, 4701 Turner Road, Richmond, Va. 23234, on November 29, 2020.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.