Benola E. "Benny" Gordon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
GORDON, Benola E. "Benny", Jr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on May 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benola and O'Leathia Gordon; and brother, Jerome "Sweet Pea" Gordon. He leaves to cherish memories his wife, Gwendolyn Gordon; son, Brian Gordon; two grandchildren, Ahmirah and Mark; mother-in-law, Katie Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gordon and Robbie Price (Ronnie); niece, Raven Price; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
