GORDON, Benola E. "Benny", Jr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on May 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benola and O'Leathia Gordon; and brother, Jerome "Sweet Pea" Gordon. He leaves to cherish memories his wife, Gwendolyn Gordon; son, Brian Gordon; two grandchildren, Ahmirah and Mark; mother-in-law, Katie Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gordon and Robbie Price (Ronnie); niece, Raven Price; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.