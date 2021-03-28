BAUGHAN, Bernard L. "Butch", Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard L. and Ruth K. Baughan. He is survived by his sons, Bernard L. Baughan III "Lee" (Melissa) and Christopher N. Baughan (Claire); sisters, Pat Rohrig (Billy), Nancy Baughan, Mary Lou Schellenger (Gib) and Jeanne Curran (Tim); grandchildren, Aiden, Addie and Caroline; a very special and devoted friend, Jan Heizer; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was a very loving and kind person who rarely met a stranger. He was a graduate of Benedictine High School and enjoyed spending time with his Cadet brothers. After graduation, he served in the Army National Guard. Butch worked as a master plumber for more than 40 years and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His true love of life was spending time with family at Croaker on the York River, where he always caught the "biggest" and the "most" fish and watched yearly for the arrival of his purple martin friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Jan, we are just heart broken. We have you in our prayers.
Lisa Baltimore and Dan Puryear
April 5, 2021
Don, Denny, Peggy and Cheryl
April 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remember family gatherings at Landsworth and the river back in the day. Thoughts and prayers.
Loretta and Ed Ross
April 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Butch's passing. Would run in to him many times through the years, and it was always a treat. Our conversations were always fun, and remeniscent of school, and that whole era of Benedictine. Will truly be missed
Jay Epperley
March 31, 2021
Lindsay Swan, neighbor
March 30, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. Uncle Butch was beloved by all of us.
The McDougall Family
March 30, 2021
Mary Lou and Family,
Sorry to hear the passing of Butch. Was a great guy, Friend to all. Thoughts and prayers sent your way. May the grief pass ever so gently and the memories last forever.
Take care,
Pat Martin
March 30, 2021
Thinking of you and praying for you in the days ahead. It is tough to lose a brother. God´s peace.
Ceci Duke
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Butch´s passing. Butch once lived in the house behind my parents, when I met him. He was always polite and kind to my folks, offering to help if mom just happened to mention a leaking spigot or valve. A good man and neighbor. Condolences to Jeanne and the rest of the Baughan family.
Len Tuck
March 29, 2021
Butch was a wonderful person, and we loved him dearly. So many beautiful memories on the York River growing up. He is now in the loving arms of JESUS. Lifting the family up in prayer and love.
Vicky Moore
March 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Butch. Mason had called me and told me of his passing. I had never met Butch until Ruth's passing and met him at the funeral home then. Also there was "Til" Buchanan whom I had known for some years and was told that "Til" and Butch had been neighbors. My sincere sympathy to all the family. Blessings and Love to all of you!
ANN ALVIS JAMES
March 28, 2021
Fishing in Croaker won´t be the same without Butch. His big smile and gregarious nature will be missed terribly. Love to the family.
Ann & Will Armstrong
March 28, 2021
Mary Lou and Jeanne and family, I am very sorry to here about Butch. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mary Ellen Wallo Wash
March 28, 2021
Mary Lou and Family, I am so sorry about the loss of your brother "Butch". I know you have a very close clan and his absence will be felt by all of you. I enjoyed talking to Butch at Chilly's Tiki Bar 2 yrs ago. Brothers are so unique and hold a special place in our hearts forever. You have so many good River memories with him - keep those stories going and he will always be alive. With deepest sympathy, Sue and Bruce Jones
Bruce and Sue Jones
March 28, 2021
Butch will be missed. We loved him at Rose Marie´s. Such a great man. So sorry for your loss.
Laura Cassanos
March 28, 2021
Mary Lou and Family, we are so to read about the passing of your Dad. Y´all are in our prayers and heart. Sending hugs and positive thoughts that your wonderful, loving memories will help you all through
Lois and Gene Taylor
March 28, 2021
I have known Butch for many years but had the opportunity of working with him also. I loved talking to Butch as he always had a story about his past, some quite funny. My favorite was when his mom got the letter from Prince Edward county relaying info about an event that he had hoped to keep from her even though he was an adult. I heard that story many times but it still makes me giggle. He was a loving and gentle soul. May God bring you peace and comfort during this time. He will be greatly missed. Sending love to all of his family and Janice. Our prayers are with you always.
Sharon Tuck
March 28, 2021
May the memories you have shared as a family with Butch embrace you as you celebrate his life and in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,