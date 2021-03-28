BAUGHAN, Bernard L. "Butch", Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard L. and Ruth K. Baughan. He is survived by his sons, Bernard L. Baughan III "Lee" (Melissa) and Christopher N. Baughan (Claire); sisters, Pat Rohrig (Billy), Nancy Baughan, Mary Lou Schellenger (Gib) and Jeanne Curran (Tim); grandchildren, Aiden, Addie and Caroline; a very special and devoted friend, Jan Heizer; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was a very loving and kind person who rarely met a stranger. He was a graduate of Benedictine High School and enjoyed spending time with his Cadet brothers. After graduation, he served in the Army National Guard. Butch worked as a master plumber for more than 40 years and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His true love of life was spending time with family at Croaker on the York River, where he always caught the "biggest" and the "most" fish and watched yearly for the arrival of his purple martin friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.