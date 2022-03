DAIGER, Bernard Norman, 90, of Aylett, Va., passed away February 27, 2021. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Daiger; and daughter, Joan Whipple (Buddy); and granddaughters, Angela Corbin and Carrie Corbin (Nick); also a host of nieces and nephews. He was a Korean war veteran and a retired house painter. Services will be private. B. W. White Funeral Home assisting the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.