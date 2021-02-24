Menu
Bernard Leon Gayles Sr.
GAYLES, Bernard Leon Sr., 72, of Highland Springs, departed this life Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter. He leaves cherished memories to four sons, two daughters and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you love you also I give my condolences to the family
Paulette Simpson
February 27, 2021
Giving the family condolences and keeping them in prayer. The Crumm family.
Denise Crumm Chavis
February 26, 2021
You will always be in my heart stepdad!!
Lakeesha Simpson
February 26, 2021
