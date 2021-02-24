GAYLES, Bernard Leon Sr., 72, of Highland Springs, departed this life Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter. He leaves cherished memories to four sons, two daughters and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021. Interment private.