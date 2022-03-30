Menu
Bernard Michael Leddy
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 1 2022
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
LEDDY, Bernard Michael, 91, of Petersburg, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Kratochvil Leddy.

Bernard is survived by his companion, Barbara Wagner; and dear friend, William Barga.

Bernard was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army for three years and continued with the U.S. Army Reserve for 35 years. He was employed with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company as Supervisor until his retirement. Bernard was a member of American Legion Post 284, Colonial Heights, Va., American Legion Post 2, Petersburg, Va. and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Petersburg, Va.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Colonial Heights or Petersburg SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

