VOLTZ, Bernard Louis, Jr., "Bunny," of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Betty Voltz; his daughter, Necole Smith (Bill); his son, Travis Voltz; his daughter, Chelsea Congdon (Mark); three granddaughters, Lilly Grace, Addison and Caroline Congdon; his siblings, Debra Voltz, Warren Voltz (Trudy), Blair Voltz, Brent Voltz (Kristen); and many nieces and nephews. Bunny was a loving father, grandfather, son, sibling, athlete, coach and lover of animals, especially Punky. The pride of his life was his family; his life was made full by his son and daughters, and he was cherished by his three granddaughters, who called him "Grandpa Bunny." The reward of his life is peace in the Lord, who has called him home after a job well done. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.