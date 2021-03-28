Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard Harold Martin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
MARTIN, Bernard Harold, 90, of Chesterfield County, Va., died January 12, 2021. His wife, Valda Wray Martin (July 28, 2020); and his parents, Olie and Lula Carter Martin preceded him in death; as well as siblings, Margaret M. Miles, Pauline M. Phipps and Olie Lee Martin. Also preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Beach Martin. He was born August 24, 1930 in Albemarle County, Va. One brother-in-law, Howard P. Phipps, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends, survive him. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends, date/place to be determined. He was a former member of the Centerary United Methodist Church. As a current member please send a donation in memory of Valda W. and Bernard H. Martin, to New Faith Methodist Church, Schuyler, Va. and/or Huguenot United Methodist Church, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sad to hear of Bernard Martins passing A terrific teacher incredible artist and a friend
John D Morgan
School
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results