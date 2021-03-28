MARTIN, Bernard Harold, 90, of Chesterfield County, Va., died January 12, 2021. His wife, Valda Wray Martin (July 28, 2020); and his parents, Olie and Lula Carter Martin preceded him in death; as well as siblings, Margaret M. Miles, Pauline M. Phipps and Olie Lee Martin. Also preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Beach Martin. He was born August 24, 1930 in Albemarle County, Va. One brother-in-law, Howard P. Phipps, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends, survive him. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends, date/place to be determined. He was a former member of the Centerary United Methodist Church. As a current member please send a donation in memory of Valda W. and Bernard H. Martin, to New Faith Methodist Church, Schuyler, Va. and/or Huguenot United Methodist Church, Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.