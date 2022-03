STEPHENS, Bernard, Sr., departed this life December 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie M. Stephens; son, Bernard Stephens II; two daughters, Valita Lyons and Stacy Hurte; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.