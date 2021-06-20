WOODY, Bernard Carl, passed away on June 17, 2021 and was reunited with his wife, Beckie. He is survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Gidget; his sons, B. Christopher Woody and Andrew J. Patterson (Angela); his daughter, Catherine M.W. Graves (Adam); granddaughter, Greenlee; grandson, Stryker; sisters-in-law, Betty Haislop, Esra Woody and Beth Barber; several nephews; and his best friend, Glenn Payne. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beckie; his parents, Florence and Floyd; his brothers, Edward Walton, Ray Haislop and Milton Woody; and his sister, Joyce Waddell. He grew up on Fulton Hill. He was a member of Richmond Lodge No. 10, A.F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, ACCA Temple Shriners and the ACCA Ceremonial Cast for over 50 years. He was also the past President of the ACCA Ceremonial Cast (1981). Before retiring, he operated Major's Service AMOCO, Woody's Auto Service and Gayton AMOCO. He was the best Daddy and PaPa ever and his loss will be felt forever. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Cryptside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, c/o ACCA Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.