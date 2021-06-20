Menu
Bernard Carl Woody
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
WOODY, Bernard Carl, passed away on June 17, 2021 and was reunited with his wife, Beckie. He is survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Gidget; his sons, B. Christopher Woody and Andrew J. Patterson (Angela); his daughter, Catherine M.W. Graves (Adam); granddaughter, Greenlee; grandson, Stryker; sisters-in-law, Betty Haislop, Esra Woody and Beth Barber; several nephews; and his best friend, Glenn Payne. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beckie; his parents, Florence and Floyd; his brothers, Edward Walton, Ray Haislop and Milton Woody; and his sister, Joyce Waddell. He grew up on Fulton Hill. He was a member of Richmond Lodge No. 10, A.F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, ACCA Temple Shriners and the ACCA Ceremonial Cast for over 50 years. He was also the past President of the ACCA Ceremonial Cast (1981). Before retiring, he operated Major's Service AMOCO, Woody's Auto Service and Gayton AMOCO. He was the best Daddy and PaPa ever and his loss will be felt forever. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Cryptside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, c/o ACCA Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jun
22
Service
7:30p.m.
VA
Jun
23
Service
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum
VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Real sorry to hear about Bernard. He was a good friend of my brother George in Fulton Hill and we had some good times together. I know he will be missed and my prayers are with the family.
Jim Allanson
July 15, 2021
My sincere sympathy to each of you. Bernard was a special cousin. He will be greatly missed.
Catharine Mathis
Family
June 23, 2021
Dear Woody Family, I am so sorry for your loss and am glad to have known Mr. Woody and you all growing up on Tobak. I think of you all and will keep you all in my prayers and thoughts.
Susan Oehler Herrick
June 22, 2021
Andrew - our sincerest sympathies on your family's loss. If you need anything - please let us know.
Anna and Bryan McRay
June 21, 2021
