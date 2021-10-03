APPLEWHITE, Bernice Smiley, 84, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Applewhite; parents, Henry and Elva Smiley; siblings, Dorothy Gillispie, Edna Spitler and Ann Smiley. Bernice is survived by her children, Keith Applewhite (Mindy), Lisa Gillispie (Glen), Sheila White (Earl); sister, Ginny Arendall; and brother, Raymond Smiley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Grayson, Matthew, Joshua, Sean, Paul, Jacque, Lindsey and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Miles, Kaydence, Riylie, Harper and Jaxtyn. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Bernice's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Camp Baker (SOAR365), 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences at morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.