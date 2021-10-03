Menu
Bernice Smiley Applewhite
APPLEWHITE, Bernice Smiley, 84, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Applewhite; parents, Henry and Elva Smiley; siblings, Dorothy Gillispie, Edna Spitler and Ann Smiley. Bernice is survived by her children, Keith Applewhite (Mindy), Lisa Gillispie (Glen), Sheila White (Earl); sister, Ginny Arendall; and brother, Raymond Smiley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Grayson, Matthew, Joshua, Sean, Paul, Jacque, Lindsey and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Miles, Kaydence, Riylie, Harper and Jaxtyn. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Bernice's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Camp Baker (SOAR365), 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bernice and I were good friends all through school and enjoyed seeing each other at all the class reunions we had for the Class of 1954, South Hill High School. I am so sad to learn of her death. May God be with each member of her family in the months ahead without her. Love you all...!!
Barbara Hudson
School
October 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 3, 2021
