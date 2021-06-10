CRUMP, Bernice Elizabeth, was born on December 22, 1953. She gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Bernice was preceded in death by her father, Melvin W. Hampton; and sister, Julia Hampton.Bernice will be sorely missed and will continue to live on through her husband of 49 years, Freddie A. Crump Sr.; her children, Freddie "Bo" Crump Jr. (Tina) and Tasha Crump; grandchildren, Quentin Crump, Madisyn Redd and Noah Crump; devoted mother, Marian Hampton; sisters, Marian Taylor (Anthony Sr.) and Edith Hampton-Keita (Mohamed); uncle, Leroy Hampton Sr. (Orene); brothers-in-law, Clarence "Thomas" Crump (Ann), Arthur Crump (Phyllis) and Harry Crump (Gayle); sisters-in-law, Lynn Motley and Pearl Macklin (James); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. Graveside services will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Cartersville, Va. www.mariangraythomas