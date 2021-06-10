Menu
Bernice Elizabeth Crump
CRUMP, Bernice Elizabeth, was born on December 22, 1953. She gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Bernice was preceded in death by her father, Melvin W. Hampton; and sister, Julia Hampton.

Bernice will be sorely missed and will continue to live on through her husband of 49 years, Freddie A. Crump Sr.; her children, Freddie "Bo" Crump Jr. (Tina) and Tasha Crump; grandchildren, Quentin Crump, Madisyn Redd and Noah Crump; devoted mother, Marian Hampton; sisters, Marian Taylor (Anthony Sr.) and Edith Hampton-Keita (Mohamed); uncle, Leroy Hampton Sr. (Orene); brothers-in-law, Clarence "Thomas" Crump (Ann), Arthur Crump (Phyllis) and Harry Crump (Gayle); sisters-in-law, Lynn Motley and Pearl Macklin (James); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. Graveside services will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Cartersville, Va. www.mariangraythomas

funeralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of Bernice's passing. We worked together at the University of Richmond for almost 40 years. She was such a sweet person. I remember her positive, fighting spirit when she learned of her cancer. I know she's one of God's angels now, no longer in pain. Love you Bernice...thank you for our friendship. She was
Susie Reid
Work
June 10, 2021
