PERIN, Bernice Tepper, 77, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on December 10, 2021. Born September 13, 1944 in Richmond, Virginia to Leon Tepper and Bertha Messler Tepper, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond before attending Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida. She lived for over 50 years in Jacksonville and retired after 30 years as a social worker for the State of Florida, where she worked with families and children. She was active in her synagogue, where she served on the Hadassah board, as well as an avid reader, wonderful baker and an active gardener. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many countries. She is survived by her son, Jordan Perin of Henrico; daughter, Meredith (Michael) Holczer of Potomac, Maryland; granddaughter, Emily Holczer of Potomac; and sister, Marlene (James) DeWees of Richmond; as well as a niece, nephew and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hadassah at www.hadassah.org/donate
. A funeral service will be held at Sir Moses Montefiore Cemetery in Richmond on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.