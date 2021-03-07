RODGERSON, Bernice Miller, 1923 to 2021, died on March 2, 2021. Born and raised in Kentucky, she moved to Virginia in 1953 with her husband, Phil, to begin Bon Air Baptist Church. Bernice spent her adult life in Chesterfield County, Va., first as a minister's wife, followed by her career as a secondary school educator, first in music and then reading in Chesterfield County Schools. In retirement, she loved participating in aerobics classes, volunteering with hospice and teaching English as a Second Language classes to new Americans. Always, through it all, there was music. Music with church choirs, CAFUR, Richmond Symphony Chorus, piano performances with friends and family, sometimes for a select few and other times for the entire community at Lakewood. For her 95th birthday, Bernice decided it was time to stop taking piano lessons. Until COVID halted the healthcare worship services at Lakewood, Bernice still played once a month for worship. Her great loves were her family, her friends, her piano and her church – Bon Air Baptist, Grace Baptist and First Baptist of Richmond. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Phillip E. Rodgerson; her parents, Orville and Mamie Miller; her brother, Orville Miller Jr.; her sister, Mary Wallace Miller Beerup; and her foster child, who was like a son to her, Richard F. Koch Rodgerson (Kathy). She is survived by her children, Phyllis Rodgerson Pleasants Tessieri (John), Thomas Edward Rodgerson (Bev) and Ruth Ann Hess (Diane); grandchildren, Daniel Thomas Rodgerson (Rebecca), Carly Rodgerson Guirola (Juan), Paul Edward Rodgerson (Candice), Stephanie R. Harbert (Steve), Matthew Rodgerson, Elizabeth Rodgerson, Justin Rodgerson and Hayley Rodgerson; great-grandchildren, Cristian Guirola, Noah Rodgerson; sister-in-law, Rose; brother-in-law, Dale; devoted nieces and nephews and a host of friends. The family is grateful for the devoted care she received for 14 years at Lakewood Retirement Community and the end of life care she received from Heartland Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakewood, Heartland Hospice or First Baptist Church. The funeral service will be private and a memorial service will take place when COVID-19 restrictions are less. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhome