WILSON, Bernice Gay, 86, of St. Stephens Church, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucy Heffler; and husband, Lindbergh. She is survived by her loving sons, Lynn (Vernah), Jimmy (Cheryl); brother, James Heffler Jr.; grandchildren, Lori (Chris), Chris (Jenn), Ashley (Travis), Kimberly (Robert), Whitney (Patrick); great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Bryce, Noah, Abbie, Emma, Kaylee, Autumn, Lauren, Jase, Terrick, Hailey, Taylor, Jenna, Oakley; a devoted niece, Cindy Simpkins; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was a life-long member of Shepherds Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at B. W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Va. with funeral services Monday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at Shepherds Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shepherds Cemetery Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2022.