Bernice Gay Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
WILSON, Bernice Gay, 86, of St. Stephens Church, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucy Heffler; and husband, Lindbergh. She is survived by her loving sons, Lynn (Vernah), Jimmy (Cheryl); brother, James Heffler Jr.; grandchildren, Lori (Chris), Chris (Jenn), Ashley (Travis), Kimberly (Robert), Whitney (Patrick); great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Bryce, Noah, Abbie, Emma, Kaylee, Autumn, Lauren, Jase, Terrick, Hailey, Taylor, Jenna, Oakley; a devoted niece, Cindy Simpkins; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was a life-long member of Shepherds Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at B. W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Va. with funeral services Monday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at Shepherds Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shepherds Cemetery Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2022.
B W White Funeral Home
