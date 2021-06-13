AIKEN, Bertha Mae, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clara White; brothers, James Robinson and Robert Miles; sister, Stella White Gaiters and brother-in-law, Dr. A. Leon Bynum. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Jason Lamar Sandiford and Cedric Horton Sandiford; three grandsons, Javon and Carlvon Scarborough and Josiah Wright; a special and devoted granddaughter, Antionette Edmonds; siblings, Celestine Brown (Louis), Sandra White Bynum and Robert White (Cynthia); cousin and devoted friend, Rosetta Hicks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, followed by the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.