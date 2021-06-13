Menu
Bertha Mae Aiken
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
AIKEN, Bertha Mae, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clara White; brothers, James Robinson and Robert Miles; sister, Stella White Gaiters and brother-in-law, Dr. A. Leon Bynum. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Jason Lamar Sandiford and Cedric Horton Sandiford; three grandsons, Javon and Carlvon Scarborough and Josiah Wright; a special and devoted granddaughter, Antionette Edmonds; siblings, Celestine Brown (Louis), Sandra White Bynum and Robert White (Cynthia); cousin and devoted friend, Rosetta Hicks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, followed by the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Viewing
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
To Javon and the family, Ms. Bertha indeed is to be celebrated for all the love she has shown to others. God is definitely smiling and saying job well done!! May God continue to bless the family. I am grateful for the love she shown as an awesome grandma and may that legacy and faith in God continue forever. God bless! Vanessa (Chris's mom)
Vanessa Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2021
To Jason and Ced Sorry For Ure Loss Fam To Aunt Teen, Baye and Uncle Lee Sorry For Ure Loss Of A Sister U Are In My Prayers Love My Aunt Burt Love JuJu
Julius Bip Gaiters-Juju
Family
June 14, 2021
I'm sadden this morning to read the obituary of my friend, I had been trying to get in touch with her for sometime. We became good friends when we first met at BCBS, To Jason, Cedric and Antionette my sincere condolences, another sweet Angel will be watching over you. R.I.P.
Marian Cotman
Friend
June 13, 2021
