CUMBER, Bertha Yorke, 104, will rest peacefully for evermore in the house of our Lord. She passed on September 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn during the service. For condolences, see www.blileys.com