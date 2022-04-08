HOUSEKNECHT, Mrs. Bertha E., of Ashland, Virginia, entered into her eternal rest at the age of 88 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She never missed an opportunity to gather her family together to share a meal and make memories. Bertha always loved preparing holiday meals and celebrating birthdays. Besides making meals and spending time with her family, she adored flowers and loved how peaceful they were. Bertha is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Chester M. Houseknecht; two children, James M. Houseknecht (Lisa) and Patricia A. Whanger (Michael); along with five loving grandchildren, Natalie, Alicia, Amber, Sarah and Brenton. She would also like to mention her five great-grandchildren, Paisley, Nikolai, Rosalie, Ronald and soon-to-arrive Hudson. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow the next day on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Flowers are appreciated but donations can also be made out to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va. 22102. The family is being serviced by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home and online condolences can be made out to www.bennettfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.