Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha E. Houseknecht
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
Send Flowers
HOUSEKNECHT, Mrs. Bertha E., of Ashland, Virginia, entered into her eternal rest at the age of 88 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She never missed an opportunity to gather her family together to share a meal and make memories. Bertha always loved preparing holiday meals and celebrating birthdays. Besides making meals and spending time with her family, she adored flowers and loved how peaceful they were. Bertha is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Chester M. Houseknecht; two children, James M. Houseknecht (Lisa) and Patricia A. Whanger (Michael); along with five loving grandchildren, Natalie, Alicia, Amber, Sarah and Brenton. She would also like to mention her five great-grandchildren, Paisley, Nikolai, Rosalie, Ronald and soon-to-arrive Hudson. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow the next day on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Flowers are appreciated but donations can also be made out to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va. 22102. The family is being serviced by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home and online condolences can be made out to www.bennettfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Apr
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.