ROLFE, Bertha C., After nearly 97 years of a long, loving and achievement-filled life, on March 31, 2022, Bertha C. Rolfe ascended to another world to inspire with her keen intellect and self-professed "best anywhere" collection of baked goods and other foods. Heaven will not only be incredibly well-fed, but will revel in her collection of ideas of how to make both Heaven and Earth better places.



For decades, Bertha was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Norman in 1946 and until Norman passed away in 2009, they enjoyed a perfect marriage that inspired all who knew them, not only by their love of one another but by their love of life. No one appeared at their door without being fed lavishly and entertained. Bertha is survived by her sister, Lil Dworsky; daughter, Robin Partin (Dick); her son, Bob (Cindy); as well as six grandsons, Alex Rolfe (Aparna), Asher Rolfe (Douglas), Joel Rolfe, Zach Rolfe (Kirby), Nathan Partin (Hilary) and Seth Partin (Becky); as well as five great-grandchildren, Molly Rolfe, Avery Rolfe, Wesley Rolfe, Lori Rolfe and Eliza Rolfe; and former daughter-in-law, Cathy. To the delight of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren inherited her love of cooking and her immense intellect. She is also survived by many great friends, a remarkable achievement at her age and a testament to her zest for living a full life nearly to the very end.



Although Bertha always put her family first, she achieved far-reaching professional and academic success. After studying at Washington Square College of New York University, as well as Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, Bertha graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1947. She then embarked on a career as one of the few female pharmacists in Richmond and also the first female pharmacy instructor at Medical College of Virginia, where she taught legions of future pharmacists who ended up across Virginia – so many, in fact, that she often reminded her son when he went to college that he better behave, because she had former students in every town in Virginia, many of whom would relish the opportunity for revenge on the former two-year-old that used to pester her students to finish their labs so his mother could take him home at the end of the day. From the late 1940s until the early 1980s, Bertha taught at MCV and was exceptionally active in supporting the school as a Vice President of the MCV/VCU Alumni Association and its Pharmacy Division Chair, as well as chair of numerous committees. She was a charter member and faculty advisor for Kappa Epsilon, a women's pharmaceutical fraternity, president and chair of the research committee of the Women's Health Advisory Council for OB-GYN at MCV, a member of the School of Pharmacy Advancement Council, the Massey Cancer Center Advisory Board and the MCV Foundation. In 2001, MCV/VCU awarded her the Edward A. Wayne Award for Distinguished Service.



She loved to garden and was active in many nonprofit organizations such as the National Council of Jewish Women, Brandeis University National Women's Committee, the Jewish Community Center Board of Directors, Beth Sholom Home, the Science Museum of Virginia, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Beth Ahabah Sisterhood, ORT, Hadassah the 13 Class literary group and the VCU Retired Faculty.



All who knew her will miss her and her larger-than-life presence, especially her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Massey Cancer Center, the MCV School of Pharmacy or the MCV Foundation. Funeral arrangements are private. The family will receive friends and family at 18 Greenway Lane on April 2 and 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.