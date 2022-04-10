Menu
Beryl Hursey Dabney
DABNEY, Beryl Hursey, of Richmond, departed this life April 2, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Carlyle Dabney. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan, Christopher and Patrick; and five grandchildren, Emily, Benjamin, Sara, Noah and Joshua. She was born in Durham, N.C. and graduated from Duke University in 1948. Her love for traveling took her to Europe and Egypt. She worked in the banking industry until 1964 when she left to devote her time to raising her three children. After her children were grown, she and her husband began to travel again, which included frequent trips to Europe and a number of cruises to exotic locations. A private graveside service will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
Our family is sorry for your loss. We hope your family is comforted by God during this time.
Matt Gordon
Other
April 10, 2022
