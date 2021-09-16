Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bessie Battle
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BATTLE, Mrs. Bessie, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. She is survived by one son, Thurman Smith Jr. (Eliza); two grandchildren, Tineesha Thomas (Troy) and Thurman Smith III; four great-grandchildren, Teazia Smith, Thurman Smith IV and Deandre and Daysia Thomas; one sister, Julia Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Rev. Reuben Boyd officiating. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. Third Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy for the lost of your mother.
Michelle Miller
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. I used to work with Miss Bessie long long ago. She was a kind and hard working lady. May you find comfort in knowing that she is resting in the arms of the LORD.
Deborah T Patterson
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results