BATTLE, Mrs. Bessie, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. She is survived by one son, Thurman Smith Jr. (Eliza); two grandchildren, Tineesha Thomas (Troy) and Thurman Smith III; four great-grandchildren, Teazia Smith, Thurman Smith IV and Deandre and Daysia Thomas; one sister, Julia Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Rev. Reuben Boyd officiating. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. Third Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219.