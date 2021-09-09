To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy for the lost of your mother.
Michelle Miller
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. I used to work with Miss Bessie long long ago. She was a kind and hard working lady. May you find comfort in knowing that she is resting in the arms of the LORD.
Deborah T Patterson
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home