CHRISTIAN, Bessie M., departed this life November 1, 2020. She is survived by her son, Cecil Christian; three grandchildren, Darrell Bentley, Tamisha Bentley and Tony Christian; brother, Clairborne Christian Jr.; two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.