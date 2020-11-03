Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bessie M. Christian
CHRISTIAN, Bessie M., departed this life November 1, 2020. She is survived by her son, Cecil Christian; three grandchildren, Darrell Bentley, Tamisha Bentley and Tony Christian; brother, Clairborne Christian Jr.; two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
November 5, 2020