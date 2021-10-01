Menu
Bessie Murchison
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
MURCHISON, Bessie, 95, of Richmond, received her wings Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Murchison; son, Toney Murchison; daughter, Joyce Mundy. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, two sons and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021. Homegoing celebration service 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, with livestreaming available on the March website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2021.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lillie Carter
October 3, 2021
