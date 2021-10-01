MURCHISON, Bessie, 95, of Richmond, received her wings Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Murchison; son, Toney Murchison; daughter, Joyce Mundy. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, two sons and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021. Homegoing celebration service 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, with livestreaming available on the March website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.