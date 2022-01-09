Menu
Bessie Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Mrs. Bessie, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life January 7, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Leticia Edmonds and Alicia Edmonds; two sons, Garry Edmonds and Rodney Edmonds; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one brother, Jessie Leon Allen (Rebecca); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Smith can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Elder Jessie Leon Allen, eulogy. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Memorial Gathering
10:15a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
January 13, 2022
