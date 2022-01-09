SMITH, Mrs. Bessie, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life January 7, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Leticia Edmonds and Alicia Edmonds; two sons, Garry Edmonds and Rodney Edmonds; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one brother, Jessie Leon Allen (Rebecca); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Smith can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Elder Jessie Leon Allen, eulogy. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022.