BAMPTON, Betsy Ann, age 83, died at her home at Westminster Canterbury on March 21, 2021 following declining health. Betsy was born in Frostburg, Md. on May 6, 1937 and was predeceased by her parents, Louise Virginia (Waite) and Ernest Bampton. Betsy had a stellar career in nursing and retired in 2015 as Associate Professor Emerita after serving as a faculty member at the VCU School of Nursing for 50 years! She received her B.S. in Nursing at Medical College of Virginia, 1960; M.S. in Maternal-Child Nursing at University of Maryland, 1965; OB-Gyn Nurse Practitioner Post Masters Certificate at MCV/VCU, 1980; and Ed.D. at College of William and Mary, 1987. In her teaching tenure at the VCU School of Nursing, Betsy was a mentor for many undergraduate nursing students and was instrumental in the development of the RN to B.S. Degree Program. The program is an on-campus and distance learning approach that continues to result in thousands of graduates and a cadre of nursing leaders throughout Virginia and beyond. Celebrating her devotion and career at VCU School of Nursing, Betsy authored the history of the school in the book MCV/VCU School of Nursing - A Proud Heritage - 100 Years of Nursing Education. During her nursing career, Betsy was active and served in many leadership roles in the Nurses Association of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (now AWHONN) at the state, district and national levels. She was also active in many other professional organizations. Betsy loved her special Westie dog, Briggs; was a world traveler and avid, competitive skier. She was an enthusiastic sports fan following her beloved VCU Rams, University of Maryland Terrapins and the PGA and LPGA Golf Tours. She was also a participant and supporter of various community groups, including the Tuckahoe Women's Club and enjoyed attending the many special activities at Westminster Canterbury. Betsy was an active member of the Welborne United Methodist Church. Betsy leaves to honor her life and legacy many dear friends, family and former VCU School of Nursing students, staff and faculty members. Special thanks to Judy Collins, Joe Teefey, Lana Waite Wagner, Preston Wagner Jackie Jones-Stone, Jeanette Jones and Beverly Beck for their support during the past years. Also, special thanks to the wonderful caregivers in Monticello, Westminster Canterbury and to Dr. J. Stephen Christensen, who provided loving care to Betsy in her declining health. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Betsy Bampton RN to BS Scholarship, established in her honor at her retirement, at the VCU School of Nursing to carry on her nursing legacy. Please make your check payable to the "MCV Foundation" and include "Bampton Scholarship" on the check memo line and send to VCU Development and Alumni Relations, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042 or online at support.VCU.edu/give/nursing
and choose Bampton Scholarship on the drop down menu. A memorial service to celebrate Betsy's life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.