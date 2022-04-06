WOOD, Betsy Ann, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on March 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, George Earl Wood; and her nephew, Eric Chase Wood.
Betsy loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and she rode competitively. She enjoyed crocheting and was an excellent baker! She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and she loved her family dearly.
Betsy is survived by her loving husband, Claude Hubert Perkins; mother, Marion W. Tucker Howard; sister, Peggy J. Wood; brothers, Raymond E. Wood and Russell A. Wood (Pam); nieces, Christine (Nick), Denise and Kristin (Josh); nephew, Hunter (Aleece); great-niece and nephew, Hadley and Parker; and her beloved puppy, Scruffy.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home at the Chester Chapel. Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.