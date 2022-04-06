Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betsy Ann Wood
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
WOOD, Betsy Ann, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on March 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, George Earl Wood; and her nephew, Eric Chase Wood.

Betsy loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and she rode competitively. She enjoyed crocheting and was an excellent baker! She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and she loved her family dearly.

Betsy is survived by her loving husband, Claude Hubert Perkins; mother, Marion W. Tucker Howard; sister, Peggy J. Wood; brothers, Raymond E. Wood and Russell A. Wood (Pam); nieces, Christine (Nick), Denise and Kristin (Josh); nephew, Hunter (Aleece); great-niece and nephew, Hadley and Parker; and her beloved puppy, Scruffy.

The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home at the Chester Chapel. Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.